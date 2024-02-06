Police Chief Inspector interdicted for defaming President Akufo-Addo on social media

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

The Ghana Police Service has taken action against Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, based in Assin Fosu, Central Region, by placing him on interdiction for alleged misbehavior on social media.

The officer had shared a video on social media in which he made critical remarks about President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Police Administration, in a press statement released today, February 6, 2024, confirmed the interdiction to facilitate a thorough investigation into the misconduct.



While not specifying the nature of the misbehavior, the statement emphasized the commitment to maintaining professionalism in the discharge of their mandate.

In the video, Chief Inspector Kuwornu had accused President Akufo-Addo of incompetence and damaging the nation's wealth, expressing a desire to meet the President to address his concerns.



