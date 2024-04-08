Police apprehend suspect following highway robbery

The police is working on arresting three more suspects

The Ghana Police Service sprang into action, resulting in the arrest of one suspect, while three others remain at large.

According to police reports, the robbery occurred around 1:00 AM on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Patrol teams deployed along the highway promptly intervened, leading to the apprehension of one individual believed to be involved in the criminal activity. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries during the incident.



Currently, the Ghana Police Service has launched an intelligence-led operation aimed at apprehending the remaining three suspects. Law enforcement authorities have assured the public of their unwavering commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, expressing confidence in their ability to successfully apprehend the remaining culprits.

"We are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, and with our ongoing intelligence-led operation, we are confident in our ability to apprehend them," stated a police spokesperson.