Police arrest key suspect in NPP-NDC clash at Mamobi

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Fatawu Ibrahim, alias Fatau Motorway, in connection with the violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi on October 13, 2024.

Fatawu Ibrahim, who was captured in video footage wielding a gun during the confrontation, had been declared wanted by the police. He is currently in custody and will face court proceedings in the coming days.



The violence erupted during a political rally organized as a peace walk by supporters of both political parties. Tensions escalated when a group of motorbike riders from one side confronted supporters from the opposing party, turning the peaceful event into a chaotic scene.



Eyewitnesses described how the verbal altercation quickly became physical, with firearms introduced into the fray.



"It is rather unfortunate that this happened after our peace walk," said one witness, adding that motorbike riders affiliated with the NDC had initiated the confrontation with NPP supporters.



As the clash intensified, an NPP supporter allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, leaving two people seriously injured. Both were rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment, while four others, who sustained minor injuries, were treated at Mamobi Hospital.

The dispute, which reportedly started over a disagreement on which group should pass through a particular area first, underscored the heightened political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.



The Ghana Police's swift action to apprehend the suspect has been praised as a step toward ensuring public safety and justice.



"We are committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens during this election period," stated COP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, Director-General of Police Operations, who confirmed that an investigation is underway.



The police have urged all parties involved to maintain calm and exercise restraint, emphasizing that any further violence will be met with decisive action.