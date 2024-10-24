News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Police arrest key suspect in NPP-NDC clash at Mamobi

MaaamoScreenshot 2024 10 24 183137.png The violence erupted during a political rally organized as a peace walk

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Fatawu Ibrahim, alias Fatau Motorway, in connection with the violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi on October 13, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live