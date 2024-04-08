Police arrest nine persons for spreading false claims of genital disappearance

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public against such false claims

The Ghana Police Service has arrested nine (9) persons across the country for publication of false news regarding the alleged disappearance of their genitals that led to fear and panic among the public and attacks on innocent citizens.

According to a statement released by the Police on April 7, 2024, investigations, including medical examinations, disclosed that all the claims were false.



"Six persons have been arrested in Kasoa, in the Central Region, two in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region and another in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region, for making such false claims of missing genitals. Five (5) have been arraigned before court with three (3) remanded into Police Custody and two granted bail. The rest are on Police inquiry bail and will soon be arraigned before court, according to the Police," the statement indicated.



The Ghana Police Service also raised concerns about the increasing trend of persons making false claims of the disappearance of their genitals and blaming innocent bystanders which sometimes lead to mob attacks.

"We wish to caution the public against such criminal conduct that is likely to harm innocent people as well as disturb the public peace," the Ghana Police Service warned.



