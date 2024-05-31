Police arrest one person for possession of firearms in Tamale

Man in possession of firearm arrested

The Ghana Police Service have arrested Imarana Abdulai Gomda at the Datoyili barrier in Tamale for possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority. The arrest took place on May 29, 2024. Police retrieved two SMG rifles, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and two empty magazines from the suspect. Gomda is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.





