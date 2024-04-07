Police arrest one suspect in robbery incident on Juaso-Nkawkaw highway

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

According to a statement released by the police on Sunday, April 7, 2024, it's officers are also pursing three other suspects involved in the robbery incident.



"Police patrol teams on the Highway responded to the robbery incident at about 0100hrs on Sunday 7th April 2024 and arrested one person. No one was injured," part of the statement read.



The Ghana Police Service further indicated that there is an intelligence-led operation ongoing to get the others arrested.