Police arrest six more suspects over attack on Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six persons who were declared wanted in connection with the attack and destruction of some properties at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, 7th July 2024.

The six suspects, Alhaji Issah Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra, Abdulai Victoria Naematu Nadolie, Hope Adzrah, Francis Agbessi Funu and Christian Biakuse are in Police custody assisting the investigation.



The latest arrest brings the total number of suspects so far arrested in connection with the incident to seven (7).

The Police have assured the public that, all other suspects, will be arrested and brought to face justice.