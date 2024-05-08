Police arrest three for disrupting voter registration exercise in Tepa

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons involved in a disturbance that temporarily halted the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at the Tepa Electoral Commission office in the Ashanti region.

The arrested suspects, identified as Abass Abukari, George Vinor, and Abdul Karim, are currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation into the incident.



According to the Police, calm has been restored as the registration exercise continues.