Police arrest two over alleged penis disappearances at Ada Kasseh

The police will keep them until the victim is discharged for further investigation

Source: GNA

The Kasseh Police Command in Ada has arrested two individuals, Tayabu Eliazu, 35, and Assan Gariba, 24, for alleging that their manhood disappeared after shaking hands with a stranger near the Kasseh central mosque.

This accusation led to a mob attack on Abubakr Tanko, an Ivorian national, who was accused by the two men.



Tanko is currently hospitalized.

ACP Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, stated that one of the arrested individuals later claimed his penis was restored, though not as strong as before, while the other insisted his had reduced drastically in size.



