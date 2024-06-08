News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
2

Police deploys specialized team to investigate unnatural deaths in Bole

Ghana Police 2 Personnel of the Ghana Police Service

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has dispatched a specialized team to Bole and nearby areas in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command in investigating three cases of unnatural deaths reported in the last six months.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live