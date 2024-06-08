Police deploys specialized team to investigate unnatural deaths in Bole

The Ghana Police Service has dispatched a specialized team to Bole and nearby areas in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command in investigating three cases of unnatural deaths reported in the last six months.

This team comprises Crime Scene Management Experts, Forensic Specialists, Intelligence Officers, and Homicide Investigators, who will work closely with the Regional Command on these investigations.



To enhance security, police visibility and patrols have been significantly increased, with additional operational officers deployed to Bole and surrounding communities.



The Service, in a statement, assured that they are actively collaborating with local traditional and religious leaders, as well as community members, to address this concerning situation.

“We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the Police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the statement read.



