Police detain Awutu Senya East NDC PC Naa Koryoo Okunnor

Phyllis Naa Koryo Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has been detained by police after a pump-action gun was found in her car.

The NDC's Sammy Gyamfi criticized the arrest, alleging police intimidation and claiming the gun is registered in her name.

Gyamfi compared her case to that of Hawa Koomson, suggesting unfair treatment.

He called for Naa Koryoo's release and urged NDC supporters to gather at the Cantonment Police station in solidarity.

