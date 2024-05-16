Police direct #dumsormuststop protest to Independence Square over security concerns

First 'Dumsor Must Stop' protest

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Arhin Kwasi Annor, has instructed the #DumsorMustStop organizers to move their protest location from the Jubilee House to the Independence Square, citing security concerns.

In a letter dated May 15, 2024, addressed to the #DumsorMustStop conveners, the Police emphasized that the Jubilee House, being the seat of Government, is a security zone, and protesting there may jeopardize public safety and order.

The Police expressed concerns about the proposed protest time of 12 midnight, stating it could compromise security and lead to violence, thus urging the organizers to consider relocating to the Independence Square.