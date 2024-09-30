News

Police exhibited High levels of professionalism towards democracy hub demonstrators – Dwumfour

AlbertScreenshot 2024 09 30 052433.png Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has praised the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism during the recent three-day anti-galamsey protest, despite provocations from some demonstrators. Speaking at the GJA’s 75th awards, he acknowledged some incidents of excesses but commended the police for their restraint.



Source: starrfm.com.gh