Police exhibited High levels of professionalism towards democracy hub demonstrators – Dwumfour

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has praised the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism during the recent three-day anti-galamsey protest, despite provocations from some demonstrators. Speaking at the GJA’s 75th awards, he acknowledged some incidents of excesses but commended the police for their restraint.





