Police exhibited High levels of professionalism towards democracy hub demonstrators – Dwumfour

Menu ›
News
Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has praised the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism during the recent three-day anti-galamsey protest, despite provocations from some demonstrators.
GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has praised the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism during the recent three-day anti-galamsey protest, despite provocations from some demonstrators. Speaking at the GJA’s 75th awards, he acknowledged some incidents of excesses but commended the police for their restraint.
Source: starrfm.com.gh