Police investigate the whereabouts of NextGen Infraco CEO

The police have urged the public to stay calm

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the disappearance of Tony Mintah, CEO of NextGen Infraco, who was reportedly taken by unknown individuals from the National Communication Authority (NCA) premises in Accra.

The police have urged the public to stay calm and report any helpful information to the number 0547927272.

Investigations are ongoing, and the police promise to provide updates as the case progresses.



Read full article