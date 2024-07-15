Police invite A-Plus to assist in Ahmed Suale murder investigation

The Ghana Police Service has invited Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A-Plus, to aid in the ongoing investigation into the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

This invitation follows A-Plus's recent social media claims that he possesses information about the case.



During a Facebook live session on July 13, A-Plus asserted that he knows the identities of those responsible for Ahmed Suale's murder and expressed his willingness to substantiate his claims if required.



In response, the police extended an invitation to the independent parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central.



A police statement shared on social media noted: “The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th July 2024, invited Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as (A-Plus) to assist Police ongoing investigation into the death of Ahmed Suale, following his recent claims on social media that he has some information regarding the case.

“The Cold Case Unit established in October 2021, under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to handle cases of this nature has been working on the investigation into the case and closely engaging with the deceased’s family.



“The Police is therefore pleased that Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has made indication that he has some information that could assist the ongoing investigation, and he has been invited accordingly.”



