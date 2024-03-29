Police officer allegedly cuts off woman's ear during interrogation

Judith was detained after she visited her boyfriend at the police station

Detective Corporal Clement Suputour faces allegations of brutal torture, accused of clipping and chopping off the ear of Judith Yaa Kumah during police interrogations at the Tema Community 8 Police station on February 29, 2024.

According to a report by The Herald, the disturbing incident unfolded after Judith’s boyfriend was arrested, leading her to visit the police station for answers, only to find herself detained alongside him.



According to her legal representative, Andrew Nii Adjei Khartey, Detective Corporal Suputour transferred Judith to the Community 8 police station without explaining her alleged crime.



During interrogation, Suputour reportedly used a perforator to clip Judith’s ears, tearing her right ear in the process.



Despite Judith’s pleas, Suputour allegedly continued, threatening to sever her remaining ear if she did not confess to a robbery captured on CCTV.

Afterward, Judith was taken to the police clinic at Tema Community 2, where attempts to repair her ear failed.



Upon return from the hospital, Detective Corporal Suputour persisted with the interrogation, compelling Judith to sign a statement under duress, falsely implicating her in the robbery.



Despite being granted bail, Judith remained in custody due to an inability to meet the exorbitant bail amount of GH₵400,000 set by the court.



Additionally, it was revealed that Judith was about five weeks pregnant at the time of her arrest, adding another layer of concern to her unjust incarceration.