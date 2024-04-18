Police officer hailed as hero after saving dozens of school children from potential accident

Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim

A commendable act of bravery by General Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim, an off-duty police officer, has earned him widespread recognition for his quick thinking that prevented a potentially catastrophic accident involving over 30 school children.

Despite being off-duty and not in uniform at the time, Constable Sintim's alertness and courage averted what could have been a devastating accident, sparing the lives of numerous school children, teachers, and the bus driver.



Eyewitnesses to the heart-stopping incident recounted how Constable Sintim, upon noticing the imminent danger posed by an approaching speeding vehicle, sprang into action. With swift and decisive measures, he alerted the bus driver and assisted in the safe evacuation of the children, mere moments before the collision occurred.

In a display of remarkable bravery, Constable Sintim also confronted the driver of the oncoming vehicle, who was attempting to flee the scene following the collision.



His selfless actions have earned him praise and commendation from both local residents and authorities, highlighting his exemplary dedication to protecting the lives and safety of others.