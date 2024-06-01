Police seek AG’s advice on slain soldier in Kasoa land dispute

Family members of the slain soldier has expressed anger at the police

The Ghana Police Service has sent a case file to the Attorney General regarding Nana Barima Ababio, who allegedly shot and killed a soldier in a land dispute in Kasoa.

At the Achimota District Court, the prosecution requested a date, leading to an adjournment to June 13, 2024.



Ababio and an accomplice were remanded into police custody as their lawyers were absent.

Family members of the slain soldier expressed anger at the police, while the soldier's mother appealed to President Akufo Addo for justice.



Ababio, a self-proclaimed security operative, is accused of colluding with his accomplice to kill the soldier over a land dispute.



