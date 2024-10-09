Police update on 2024 Recruitment Exercise

The Police Service encourages applicants to prepare adequately

The Ghana Police Service has provided an update on its 2024 recruitment exercise. Shortlisted candidates have been invited to write an examination on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in all 16 regional capitals, including Accra, Kumasi, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, and Tamale. Candidates are advised to check their emails and SMS messages for details about the examination.



The venues include the University of Professional Studies in Accra, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, and the University of Cape Coast.

The Police Service encourages applicants to prepare adequately for this next stage of the recruitment process.



