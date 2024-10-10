Political parties attend IPAC meetings to sing praises and not to ask technical questions – Political Analyst

Ntow noted that Ghana's political focus is largely on NDC and NPP

Political analyst Nana Amerikyi Ntow has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings with the Electoral Commission (EC).

He criticized these sessions for turning into self-congratulatory events that overlook critical technical issues, such as the exact number of names on the voter register, which is vital for election transparency.



Speaking on Adekye Nsroma, Ntow noted that Ghana's political focus is largely on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), despite 13 presidential candidates in the upcoming elections.

He urged the EC to be transparent and work to build trust among Ghanaians.



