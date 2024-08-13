Political parties urged to avoid hate speech, remain decorous in electioneering

The festival, celebrating Bono culture and tourism, aims to unite locals and attract investment

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has called on political parties to maintain decorum and avoid hate speech during the election season.

Speaking at the ‘Meko Bono’ festival in Techiman, he warned that hate speech could lead to political violence and disrupt national peace and development.



The festival, celebrating Bono culture and tourism, aims to unite locals and attract investment.

Additionally, Mr. Seth Kofi Yeboah highlighted the festival's role in strengthening Bono traditions and economic growth, while Nana Owusu Gyare II emphasized the importance of preserving cultural identity. The event raised GHC700,000 in support.



Read full article