News
Political polls don’t have effect on elections in Africa – NPP MP

HhhfhfScreenshot 2024 10 03 073005.png Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, believes opinion polls are unreliable in Ghana.

He claims that in all three elections he has contested, polls predicted his defeat, but he won instead.

In a Facebook post, Nyarko criticized the sincerity of Ghanaian voters in polls, suggesting they often provide misleading responses due to fear of political backlash.

He emphasized that the true measure of public opinion is revealed on election day when votes are cast and declared, stating that he achieved about 70% support in his recent elections despite poll predictions.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com