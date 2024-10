Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of Keche

Source: Mynewsgh

Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of Keche advises against using the galamsey issue in political campaigns, citing its sensitivity. He explains that about 10% of Ghanaians are involved in galamsey, and politicians fear losing votes by condemning the practice, as many see it as a way to make money despite environmental destruction.





