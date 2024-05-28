News

Pope allegedly used derogatory term for gay people

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: BBC

Pope Francis reportedly used derogatory language in a private meeting, dismissing the idea of allowing celibate gay men to train for the priesthood, stating there was already too much "frociaggine" (a highly offensive slur) in the Church.

His remarks, revealed by Italian media, contrast with his previous public statements advocating respect for gay individuals. While some defend him, attributing the language to potential linguistic misunderstandings, others are shocked by the reported comments.

The incident challenges perceptions of the Pope's stance on gay rights, as he has previously been seen as more progressive within the Catholic Church.

The Vatican has yet to respond.

