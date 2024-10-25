Popular Somanya businessman allegedly killed by mentally unstable man

Dodji escaped but was later found unconscious

Teye Emmanuel, known as ‘Ghana Bar,’ was fatally stabbed on October 20, 2024, in Somanya, Eastern Region, by a man identified as Dodji, who is reportedly mentally unstable.

The incident occurred at the Akutunya Lorry Station during a Sunday savings meeting when Dodji approached the group's money-saving box.



After being chased away, he allegedly stabbed Ghana Bar multiple times with scissors when he continued to pursue him.

Despite attempts to save him at Somanya New District Hospital, Ghana Bar died from his injuries.



Dodji escaped but was later found unconscious and possibly lynched nearby. He denied the stabbing, claiming ignorance of the accusations.



Read full article