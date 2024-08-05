News

Popular pastor closes down Tarkwa church branch, turns it into galamsey site for gold mining

Nana Yaa Brefo Shares The pastor has since relocated to Accra

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo has revealed that a well-known church in Tarkwa has been converted into a galamsey (illegal mining) site.

During a discussion on Onua TV about the impacts of galamsey, she recounted her personal experience, describing how she discovered the church, once thriving, had been sold by its pastor to galamsey operators for a substantial sum.

The pastor has since relocated to Accra.

This alarming transformation highlights the severe consequences of galamsey on the nation's landscape and society, sparking widespread concern and calls for urgent action to address the issue.

Source: ghlagatin.net