Poverty Report: Over 7.3 million people multidimensionally poor in Ghana

The report covered all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and Districts in the country.

Source: GNA

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, 24.3% of Ghana's household population (7.3 million people) live in multidimensional poverty, experiencing deprivations in several areas.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of multidimensionally poor persons (959,031), while the Savannah Region has the highest proportion (49.5%).



Employment and living conditions are the largest contributors to multidimensional poverty.

The report highlights the need for targeted interventions and integrated policy responses to address poverty and achieve Sustainable Development Goal One.



