Poverty levels in Ghana far better than in US – Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Source: 3news

Deputy Minister for Local Government, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has claimed Ghana’s poverty levels are better than those in the U.S.

In an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise, he cited Ghana Statistical Service data showing a reduction in poverty from 22.5% in 2020 to 11.7%, attributing this to government interventions.



Assafuah emphasized that while poverty persists, the significant decrease reflects effective policies.

He urged annual assessments of poverty levels to track progress. His comparison to the U.S., where 37.9 million people (11.5%) are impoverished according to the 2022 Census Bureau report, was made without additional supporting data.



