Power crisis now not as dire as 'dumsor' period - Prof. Adei

GIMPA Professor Stephen Adei Prof. Stephen Adei

Tue, 23 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former GIMPA Rector Prof. Stephen Adei suggests that while current power outages aren't as severe as past "dumsor" days, they could worsen if not addressed adequately.

He proposes strategies like duty-free import of solar panels for a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, NPP's Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah acknowledges the frustration caused by recent power outages but assures the public that maintenance work by ECG is nearly finished. He anticipates a return to uninterrupted power supply soon.

