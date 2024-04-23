Power crisis now not as dire as 'dumsor' period - Prof. Adei

Former GIMPA Rector Prof. Stephen Adei suggests that while current power outages aren't as severe as past "dumsor" days, they could worsen if not addressed adequately.
He proposes strategies like duty-free import of solar panels for a long-term solution.
Dumsor Politics and Election 2024: The power crisis is not as bad as the Dumsor days. Prof. Stephen Adei, Educationist/Economist#GhanaTonight pic.twitter.com/3DoCCtFN2F— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 23, 2024
Meanwhile, NPP's Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah acknowledges the frustration caused by recent power outages but assures the public that maintenance work by ECG is nearly finished. He anticipates a return to uninterrupted power supply soon.
The recent power outages have been understandably frustrating. However, there is an end in sight. The maintenance works are almost complete, and we can soon expect access to an uninterrupted power supply around the clock, as we have become accustomed to under the…— Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) April 22, 2024