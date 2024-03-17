Power crisis set to worsen - ACEP Boss

Benjamin Boakye

Benjamin Boakye, the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has raised concerns about the deepening power crisis in Ghana, cautioning that the situation is poised to deteriorate further.

Boakye highlighted that the persistent shortage in gas supply to power plants remains unresolved.



Speaking during an interview on Newsfile, Boakye underscored the troubling influence of politicians in the procurement of gas for thermal plants, alleging that resources vital for sustaining power supply are being diverted.



He emphasized the short-term fix of government purchasing fuel to keep electricity flowing, but stressed its lack of sustainability.

Boakye remarked, "It is not sustainable for government to be continually footing the bill for fuel procurement to keep the lights on. Even if fuel were provided to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with assurances of cost recovery through power sales, long-term viability remains questionable."



In response to mounting public frustration over the erratic power outages, Richard Ahiagba, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), issued an apology on behalf of the party. Acknowledging the justified grievances of Ghanaians, Ahiagba pledged the government's commitment to addressing the crisis and implementing corrective measures.



The acknowledgment from the NPP comes amidst growing concerns and criticisms from citizens grappling with the adverse effects of the ongoing power shortages.