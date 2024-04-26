Power outages disrupt water supply in Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis

This is as result of power outages at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Western Region has reported a disruption in water distribution affecting the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

According to a statement released on Thursday, April 25, by GWCL, the interruption is a result of power outages at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants.



The GWCL clarified that the halt in water supply is directly linked to the power outage, which has impeded the plants' capacity to treat and distribute water to the affected areas.



Responding to the crisis, GWCL has been in contact with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which has assured them of expedited efforts to rectify the power issue.

The company has also assured its clientele that water distribution will recommence immediately upon the restoration of power to the treatment plants.



"GWCL Management in the Western Region wishes to inform the public that due to a power outage at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants, water supply to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has been disrupted. Engineers from the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited have assured us that they are working tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore power supply."



"Management assures our valued customers that once power supply is reinstated at the plants, water distribution to the metropolis will resume. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this interruption in supply," the statement assured.