Power thief jailed 6 months; fined Ghc16k

A Tamale resident, Wahab Shiraz, has been sentenced to six months in prison for illegal electricity connections, with an additional fine of GHS 10,096.55 for stolen electricity.

Shiraz also faces a GHS 6,000 fine, or an extra seven months in jail if unpaid, making his potential sentence 13 months.



Convicted under the Electricity Supply and Distribution Rules 2005, he pleaded guilty to "interference with the electricity distribution system."

Shiraz was caught during NEDCo's revenue mobilization exercise in December 2023 and arrested after failing to respond to an investigation notice.



