Pre-tertiary teacher unions threaten nationwide strike

Thomas Musah Tanko

The government is under pressure to avert a nationwide strike threat by pre-tertiary teacher unions, with a deadline of twenty-four hours looming.

Leadership of the unions, representing over 300,000 teachers nationwide, has expressed growing agitation and demands swift action from the government.



Thomas Musah Tanko, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), highlighted concerns over the slow progress in ongoing negotiations.



Despite calling off their strike, the pre-tertiary teacher unions remain dissatisfied with the lack of resolution on key issues they presented to the government.

These include the demand for a 20 percent basic pay increase for teachers in underserved areas, unpaid for 15 years, and the implementation of a professional development allowance of GHC1,200 annually.



Tanko emphasized the urgency for government action, warning of escalating discontent among teachers if grievances remain unaddressed.



Expressing frustration, Tanko criticized the Finance Ministry's representatives at the negotiation table, citing their lack of decision-making authority as a hindrance to progress.