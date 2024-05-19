Premix fuel explosion in Ngyiresia kills two, injures fourteen

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening as a group of fishermen were transporting barrels of fuel

Tragedy struck the coastal town of Ngyiresia near Essikado when a barrel of premix fuel exploded, killing two individuals and injuring fourteen others.

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening as a group of fishermen were transporting barrels of premix fuel to the beach for their fishing activities. The incident has left the community in mourning and raised serious concerns about safety practices.



Eyewitnesses reported that the disaster began when one of the barrels fell, spilling its contents. The fuel ignited upon contact with an open flame, leading to a massive explosion.



"It was a horrific scene. The flames were raging, and the explosion was deafening," said Kofi Mensah, a local resident. The blast resulted in significant injuries to many, and properties, including vehicles, were damaged.



The victims of this tragic event included Joseph Adom, a 15-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old child. Both were among the thirteen individuals who were rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.



Unfortunately, the two young victims succumbed to their wounds hours after being admitted. The community is deeply shaken and mourning the loss of these young lives.



The method of transporting premix fuel by rolling barrels through a crowded footpath has long been a concern for local authorities. Fishermen in Ngyiresia have relied on this dangerous practice due to the lack of a proper motorable route.

Local authorities have repeatedly urged the community to adopt safer transportation methods, but this tragedy underscores the urgent need for proper infrastructure and safety measures.



In response to the explosion, the National Fire Service and the Police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause and to implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents.



“This tragedy has shaken our community to its core,” said Nana Kobina, the chief of Ngyiresia.



“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our people.”



As the community mourns, authorities are calling for swift action to address the safety concerns and provide the necessary infrastructure to protect the residents of Ngyiresia.