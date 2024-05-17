Prempeh College Robotics Team wins World Championships in USA

The team proudly displayed their trophies and shared their journey in robotics

The Prempeh College Robotics Team received a warm reception at Kotoka International Airport as they returned victorious from the 2024 Robofest World Championships in the USA.

The team, greeted by a jubilant crowd, proudly displayed their trophies and shared their journey in robotics.



Very Rev. Lewis Asare, Headmaster of Prempeh College, praised the team's achievement, highlighting the school's commitment to holistic education. He expressed confidence in the team's future successes, noting that this was the seventh time they had won the world championship.



Coach Kwame Owusu Opoku commended the students for their dedication, noting their year-long preparation for the competition.



He thanked supporters, including the Ghanaian community in the USA and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, for their contributions.

Emmanuel-Paul Kwaku Oppong-Peprah, the team leader, shared insights into the competition, emphasizing collaboration and determination as key factors in their victory.



Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, Chairman of the Board of Governors, highlighted the victory's significance as Prempeh College celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.



Acolatse called for support for robotics clubs in schools across Ghana, citing Prempeh College's success as an example to inspire future innovators.



The team's success underscores the importance of investing in robotics education to nurture young talent and drive innovation in the country.