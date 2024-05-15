Presbyterian Church of Ghana donates to orphanage and Akuse Local Prison

This act of corporate social responsibility aimed to support these institutions in the Krobo area

The Somanya District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has donated various items to the Nectar Foundation, an orphanage in Nuaso, and the Akuse Local Prison, both in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

This act of corporate social responsibility aimed to support these institutions in the Krobo area.



Led by the Somanya District Minister, Rev. Emmanuel Oklemey Tettey, a delegation from the church presented food items, soap, water, soft drinks, and biscuits to the orphanage and prison, Graphic Online reports.



At the Nectar Foundation orphanage, Rev. Tettey encouraged the children, aged four to 18, to focus on their studies and remain hopeful despite their circumstances.



He emphasized the importance of education in their development and urged them to become responsible citizens.

Christabel Adakwah, the Foster Mother of the Nsuaso Orphanage, expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting the ongoing need for support as the orphanage continues to receive more children.



She appealed for continued public support to ensure the well-being of the children under their care.



The delegation also visited the Akuse Local Prison, where items were received by Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP) Rufus Eshun Mensah Jnr., in charge of Religious Affairs, Sanitation, and Welfare. Rev. Tettey encouraged the prisoners to see their time in prison as an opportunity for reform and personal growth.



DSP Mensah Jnr. appreciated the donation, noting the prison's reliance on support from groups and organizations due to inadequate government funding for inmate meals. He appealed for further assistance to help improve the welfare of the inmates.