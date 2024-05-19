Presbyterian Church of Ghana supports flood-affected Mepe School and Community

This contribution is part of PCG's broader effort to support communities affected by recent flooding

The Mepe Presbyterian Basic School recently received a generous donation from the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), including 260 new uniforms, bundles of school uniform materials, and custom exercise books.

In addition to providing school supplies, PCG is also addressing essential needs in the flood-hit areas. They are constructing a borehole to ensure a reliable water supply for the community and have already distributed cash aid to 1,000 families, each receiving GH₵1,100.



Support for the local farmers has also been a priority. PCG distributed bags of maize, seeds, and fertilizers to over 60 farmers, helping them recover from the impact of the floods.

The church has also organized distributions of clothing and food, along with health screenings, to further assist the affected communities.



The PCG's efforts extend beyond Mepe, reaching other impacted areas such as Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome, and Ada. These initiatives aim to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents and aid in their recovery process.



Overall, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has shown significant support and solidarity with the flood-affected communities, demonstrating their commitment to humanitarian aid and community development.