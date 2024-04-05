Presbyterian University-Ghana holds 21st matriculation ceremony for freshmen

Professor John Ofosu-Anim (inset), Vice-Chancellor, PUG

Presbyterian University-Ghana (PUG) recently conducted its 21st matriculation ceremony to welcome 1,042 freshmen and women to its Akuapem and Tema campuses.

Addressing the new students at the Tema campus event, Vice-Chancellor Professor John Ofosu-Anim described the occasion as the start of a transformative journey, welcoming them to a community of scholars, thinkers, and visionaries.



Professor Ofosu-Anim encouraged the students to embrace the responsibilities and opportunities that came with being part of the PUG academic family. He emphasized that matriculation marked their official entry into the university's academic life, symbolizing their commitment to learning, growth, and the pursuit of knowledge.



Highlighting the university's emphasis on curiosity, critical thinking, and excellence, Professor Ofosu-Anim urged the students to carry forward the torch of curiosity. He emphasized that the university valued intellectual curiosity and had a history of producing individuals who made significant contributions to their fields.



Professor Ofosu-Anim emphasized that the university experience extended beyond attending classes and earning grades, encompassing a holistic journey of self-discovery, personal development, and intellectual exploration.

He encouraged students to take advantage of academic programs, resources, and guidance from faculty members who also served as mentors and guides.



Encouraging active participation in campus life, Professor Ofosu-Anim advised students to engage in extracurricular activities and network with fellow students.



He emphasized that these experiences would not only shape their time at the university but also their outlook on life, their role in society, and their future as leaders, innovators, and contributors to society.