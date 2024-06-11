Presidency, Nat’l Security must clarify disbandment of anti-galamsey task forces – Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, Security analyst

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has expressed alarm over comments by Ernest Frimpong, NPP's Amenfi East Parliamentary Candidate, regarding the disbandment of key anti-illegal mining task forces in Ghana.

Frimpong stated that operations like "Operation Halt" have been canceled, leaving miners unchecked.



Dr. Bonaa, speaking on Starr FM, highlighted the absence of official communication on the matter and criticized the government, especially President Akufo-Addo, for failing to uphold promises to combat illegal mining.

He condemned the ensuing lawlessness and called for the immediate arrest of Frimpong for inciting attacks on security officers. The situation demands urgent clarification from top government officials.



