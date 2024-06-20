Presidency is for serious individuals and not comedians – Mahama subtly jabs Bawumia

Bawumia and Mahama

Source: TIG Post

Former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has emphasized the seriousness of the presidency and the need for capable leaders.

Indirectly criticizing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mahama questioned why Bawumia would take credit for successes but not for failures.



He stressed that Ghanaians face critical times requiring genuine efforts to alleviate their suffering, not empty promises.

Mahama argued that someone responsible for the nation's current predicament cannot escape accountability and must manage the challenges they helped create. He condemned relying on slogans and baseless promises, calling it an insult to Ghanaians' intelligence.



