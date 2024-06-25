News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

President Akufo-Addo attends 40th guard change parade at Jubilee House

Akufo Addo Guard Change.png The event featured a meticulously organized parade

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, attended the 40th guard changing parade at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live