President Akufo-Addo attends 40th guard change parade at Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, attended the 40th guard changing parade at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The ceremony, a significant tradition within the Ghanaian military, marks a pivotal moment as the Ghana Air Force assumes responsibility for the security detail from the Ghana Navy for the next three months.



The guard changing parade is not just a ceremonial event but a critical component of the Jubilee House's security framework.



The Ghana Air Force's new mandate underscores the continuous vigilance and readiness required to safeguard the nation's highest office. This transition ensures that all security equipment remains operational and ready to address any potential threats, reflecting the military's commitment to maintaining robust security measures.

The event featured a meticulously organized parade, including twenty outgoing and twenty incoming guards from various branches of the military—Army, Navy, and Air Force.



These guards, accompanied by an escort contingent, corps of drums, and the display of national and regimental colors, showcased the military's discipline and precision. The parade was conducted under the leadership of a Captain or an equivalent rank, emphasizing the structured hierarchy and command within the armed forces.



This ceremony not only highlights the military's role in national security but also reinforces the importance of ceremonial traditions in fostering unity and discipline within the ranks.



Read full article