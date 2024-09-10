President Akufo-Addo backs Chief Justice's nomination of Supreme Court judges

Akufo-Addo criticized misleading comparisons with the U.S. judicial system

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has supported the Chief Justice's proposal to add more Supreme Court judges to address the growing backlog of cases.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association's Annual Conference, he emphasized the need for a robust judiciary to manage the increasing case load, citing that as of June 2023, the Supreme Court had 595 pending cases.



Akufo-Addo criticized misleading comparisons with the U.S. judicial system, noting that Ghana's judicial appointments are time-bound, unlike the lifetime appointments in the U.S.



He stressed that the proposal is not "court packing" but a necessary measure to enhance judicial efficiency.

He also called on legal professionals to guide the public accurately and maintain trust in the justice system.



The President highlighted his commitment to appointing qualified judges and ensuring the judiciary remains strong and independent.



