President Akufo Addo does not regard Ghanaians as humans – Dr Sorkpah.

President Akufo-Addo

Dr. Anthony Sorkpah, Communication Officer of NDC Insight, has sharply criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for allegedly disrespecting citizens.

Speaking on Ahotor FM, he claimed the president manipulates Organized Labor with financial incentives, leading them to follow his directives.



Sorkpah suggested that the president's wealth creates a disconnect from the hardships faced by Ghanaians. He revealed that of 640 organized labor members, 476 supported a demonstration while 177 opposed it, accusing leaders of accepting bribes of GHC 5 million each to change their position.

He urged voters to choose John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for improved governance on December 7.



Read full article