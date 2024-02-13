President Akufo-Addo expected to announce major ministerial reshuffle on Valentine's Day

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Asaase News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to make a significant ministerial reshuffle, described as the most radical since taking office, on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

According to Asaase News, several ministers and Members of Parliament have been observed making movements to the Fourth Floor of Jubilee House in anticipation of the imminent changes.



The President, adhering to constitutional requirements, will submit the list of ministerial appointments to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Somana Bagbin. President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to travel to Europe for an official assignment in the Federal Republic of Germany on Valentine's Day, and the list is expected to be delivered to the Speaker on that day.



Asaase News also reports that up to 12 current substantive ministers of state may be affected, including 10 cabinet ministers and 2 regional ministers. The reshuffle is expected to involve dropping some prominent names from their current positions and reshuffling others.

Approximately seven deputy ministers are anticipated to lose their positions, while backbenchers from the Majority side of the House are expected to fill the vacant slots. The President has reportedly dedicated his available time to meet with ministers and deputy ministers affected by the reshuffle.



Additionally, there are talks of a possible reshuffle of the majority front in Parliament, following a planned meeting between the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the presidency. The reshuffle is poised to bring about significant changes within the government and parliamentary representation.