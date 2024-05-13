President Akufo-Addo lauds judiciary infrastructure development as unprecedented

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded his administration's efforts in improving judicial infrastructure, describing the achievements as unprecedented.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges, which focused on the role of women judges in combatting negative cultural practices.



The President highlighted the importance of investing in judiciary infrastructure to align with the conference's theme.



He noted, "Since I assumed office in 2017, my government has made unprecedented progress in the provision of court buildings and residences for judges around the country."



He further stated, "In 2020, we set out to construct 100 courthouses with residential facilities nationwide. As of February 2024, seventy-nine courthouses have been successfully inaugurated and are in use in various parts of the country. The remaining 21 projects are at various stages of completion and are expected to be completed and inaugurated soon, at least before I leave office."



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, in her welcome address, expressed appreciation for the president's support and praised his commitment to democracy.

She stated, "We appreciate the strong support we have received from the office of the president. The culmination of this support is the presence of His Excellency with us this morning who will officially be opening this conference."



Chief Justice Torkonoo also commended President Akufo-Addo's belief in the rule of law, citing his contributions to the legal history of Ghana. She noted that under his tenure, the judiciary has benefited from exceptional levels of physical and technological infrastructure.



The conference served as a platform for discussions on gender equality and judicial activism, with a focus on combating negative cultural practices.



President Akufo-Addo's presence underscored the government's commitment to advancing gender equality and strengthening the judiciary's capacity to deliver justice.