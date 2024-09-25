President Akufo-Addo pledges free, fair, and transparent elections at UN General Assembly

President Akufo-Addo

As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nears the end of his presidency, he has assured the international community at the UN General Assembly that Ghana's 2024 elections will be free, fair, and transparent.

Emphasizing Ghana's commitment to democracy, he noted the country's stable electoral history and the importance of democratic institutions.



Amid regional political instability, Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghanaians' determination to uphold democratic values.

With the 2024 elections marking a critical political transition, he expressed confidence in Ghana's democratic resilience and urged continued international support for peace and democracy in Africa.



Read full article