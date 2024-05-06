President Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to democracy and peace ahead of elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of the Government’s determination to maintain the country’s enviable democratic credentials and territorial integrity before, during and after the December 7 general election.

He emphasized Ghana's global recognition as a beacon of peace and democracy in the West African Sub-region, crucial for attracting and retaining investments.



Addressing a grand durbar at the annual Aboakyer Festival in Effutu (Winneba) in the Central Region, the President urged all to avoid actions that could disrupt the peace of the country.



He stated, “Let’s contribute our quota for a peaceful and successful election to protect our democracy,” emphasizing the importance of political maturity.



President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, noting that the world is watching closely. He called for political maturity and peaceful conduct to demonstrate Ghana's commitment to democracy and stability.



He urged all stakeholders to work towards a peaceful and successful election to preserve the country's democratic gains.

The President also used the occasion to endorse Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, as the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the polls. He encouraged the electorate to vote massively for him and other NPP candidates, citing the party's development projects across the country deserving continuity.



President Akufo-Addo commended Effutu for preserving their traditions and encouraged unity for development.



Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area, expressed appreciation for government projects in the area and requested further development, including the reconstruction of the Winneba Market Complex.



The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, pledged bipartisan support for development projects, highlighting achievements such as new school buildings and healthcare facilities.