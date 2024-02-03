President Akufo-Addo reshuffles district leadership

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has implemented a significant restructuring of district leadership, appointing 24 new District Chief Executives (DCEs) to replace their predecessors, who were relieved of their duties on Friday, February 2.

The President's decision, outlined in a letter of revocation on February 2, is grounded in compliance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).



The ousted DCEs, including figures like Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North, Elizabeth Kaaki Mann of Ga East, Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe, Alhaji Abdulai Adams of Pru East, and Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah of Nzema East, have seen their roles terminated. The reasons for their dismissals remain undisclosed.

The President, however, has introduced 24 new DCEs, whose appointments are "pending their approval by their respective assemblies," as per the letter signed on Saturday, February 3.



Among the appointees are figures like Prince Dormaa Amoah of Ahafo Ano North, Samson Gbolu of Sene East, Felix Owusu Gyima of Nkwanta South, and Jacob K Dumakawe, among others.