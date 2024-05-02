President Akufo-Addo to commission renovated Kumasi Airport on May 10

Kumasi Airport International

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to commission the renovated Kumasi airport, now renamed the "Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport," on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The airport has undergone a significant transformation under the current administration, with a major facelift aimed at improving its infrastructure and services.



The commissioning ceremony, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, will include the unveiling of the airport's new Terminal Building, ATC Tower, and Radar System.



These upgrades are expected to enhance the airport's capacity and efficiency in handling both domestic and international flights.



Dignitaries expected to attend the event include the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah (Minister of Transport), and Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare (Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited).



Their presence underscores the significance of this milestone in the aviation sector and highlights the government's commitment to improving infrastructure across the country.

The renaming of the airport after Nana Agyemang Prempeh I, a revered figure in Ashanti history, adds a cultural and historical dimension to the airport's identity. It symbolizes a recognition of the region's heritage and seeks to honor a leader who played a significant role in shaping Ashanti culture and governance.



The commissioning of the refurbished airport marks a step forward in the government's efforts to modernize Ghana's aviation sector and improve air travel infrastructure.



It is expected to not only enhance the travel experience for passengers but also boost economic activities in the Ashanti region and beyond.



