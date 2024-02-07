President Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on Feb 27

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to present the State of the Nation address to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This is in adherence to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution. This constitutional provision mandates the President to deliver a message on the State of the Nation at the commencement of each session and prior to Parliament's dissolution.



The upcoming address is anticipated to outline the government's key policy objectives for the year and provide insights into its strategies for addressing prevailing economic conditions.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the announcement in Parliament, urging honorable members to be present for this significant event.



“Mr speaker in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead,” he said.